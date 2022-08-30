site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Remains out Tuesday
Lowe (elbow) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus Miami.
Lowe, dealing with a bruised right elbow, should still be considered day-to-day leading up to Wednesday's game against the Marlins. Yu Chang is filling in as the second baseman Tuesday.
