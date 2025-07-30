The Rays activated Lowe (foot) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Lowe required just the minimum 10 days on the IL while recovering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He is starting at second base and batting second in Wednesday's contest against the Yankees in what could be his final game in a Rays uniform prior to Thursday's trade deadline. Tristan Gray was optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.