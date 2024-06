Lowe (toe) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe will sit for the series finale Sunday after sustaining a broken pinky toe on a hit-by-pitch in the first inning of Saturday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh. Lowe isn't expected to be placed on the IL and will be available to pinch hit Sunday, per Topkin. Richie Palacios will start at second base Sunday and bat fifth against Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes.