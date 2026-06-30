Rays' Caden Bodine: Promoted to Double-A

Bodine has been promoted from High-A Bowling Green to Double-A Montgomery, Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay News reports.

Bodine began the season at Single-A Charleston, and between two stops he's collected a .360/.422/.545 batting line with nine home runs and a 25:16 BB:K over 65 games. The 22-year-old's .360 batting average and 5.3 percent strikeout rate lead all minor leaguers. Bodine was taken in the first round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft by the Orioles before being traded to the Rays over the offseason in the Shane Baz deal.