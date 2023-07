Williams is hitting .412 with four home runs, 10 strikeouts and seven walks in nine July games for High-A Bowling Green.

The 24.4 percent strikeout rate he has posted over this hot stretch is an encouraging mark for Williams, who has a 29 percent K-rate in 64 games for the Hot Rods. A standout defensive shortstop, Williams also has plus power and above-average speed, so he has a high fantasy ceiling if he can keep the strikeouts in an acceptable range.