Rays' Cedric Mullins: Cranks fourth homer Wednesday

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers.

Mullins smashed his fourth homer of the year Wednesday, but he hasn't been very effective at the plate overall during his first year with the Rays. Through 202 plate appearances, the 31-year-old outfielder is slashing .186/.268/.288 with nine extra-base hits, 17 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 20 runs scored. Even so, Jonny DeLuca's (hamstring) multi-week absence should allow Mullins to play more often in center field for the time being.