Mullins signed a one-year contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

2025 marked one of Mullins' worst seasons at the plate in the majors, as he finished the year with a .216/.299/.391 batting line over 498 plate appearances. With fellow lefty-hitting outfielders Chandler Simpson, Jake Fraley and Josh Lowe already in Tampa Bay, Mullins may have a hard time securing an everyday role with the Rays.