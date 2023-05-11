Bethancourt is not starting Thursday versus the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Francisco Mejia will catch and bat ninth in the opening game of the Rays' four-game series in the Bronx. Bethancourt caught the final two games of Tampa Bay's three-game set in Baltimore.
