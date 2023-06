Bethancourt will sit Saturday against the Padres, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bethancourt has the edge in starts over Francisco Mejia on the season by a 43-31 margin, but the pair have taken turns behind the plate over the last six games. An even split better suits their respective performances at the plate, as Bethancourt's .675 OPS isn't meaningfully better than Mejia's .662 mark.