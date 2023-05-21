Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Brewers.
Bethancourt was one of three Rays to take Eric Lauer deep Saturday, with his solo shot coming in the fourth inning. He now has seven long balls on the season, three of which have come in his last 15 games. Bethancourt has had an all-or-nothing profile in 106 plate appearances on the campaign, as he has a .267 on-base percentage but a .273 ISO.
