Rays' Christopher Morel: Cleared to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morel (abdomen) will start in left field and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Morel is back in the starting nine for the first time since Sunday, when he exited the Rays' 4-3 loss to the Cubs early due to an abdominal contusion. He drew a walk in a pinch-hit appearance in Tuesday's 6-5 loss and will now check back into the lineup to make a rare start against a right-handed pitcher (Kevin Gausman).
