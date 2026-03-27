Marlins' Christopher Morel: Scratched with oblique strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morel was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies due to a left oblique strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Morel is set to undergo further evaluation, after which the Marlins will have more information regarding his status. In the meantime, Connor Norby will fill in as Miami's first baseman while Owen Caissie enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
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