Rays' Cole Sulser: Starting in bullpen game

Sulser will serve as the opening pitcher for the Rays in Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Shane McClanahan being pushed back in the pitching schedule for rest purposes, the Rays will lean on Sulser and their bullpen to get through Saturday's contest in what would have been McClanahan's turn in the rotation. The 36-year-old Sulser owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 31.2 innings on the season, but he's fired 5.1 shutout frames while striking out eight batters over his last four appearances. He's likely to work no more than an inning or two Saturday before exiting the contest.