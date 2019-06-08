Poche's contract will be purchased from Triple-A Durham prior to Saturday's doubleheader in Boston, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

A deceptive lefty with impressive strikeout totals in the minors, Poche has a 6.26 ERA and 1.50 WHIP at Triple-A this year, but he has also struck out 48 over 27.1 innings. He should be deployed in low-leverage spots initially, but could work his way into a setup role.