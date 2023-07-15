Criswell will be the bulk reliever in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, with Shawn Armstrong set to open the game on the mound, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

All six of Criswell's major-league outings this season have come in a similar role. He's recorded at least seven outs each time but has topped out at 4.2 innings. The 26-year-old righty owns a 5.14 ERA overall but has allowed just two runs in 9.2 innings over his last three appearances.