Criswell was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Criswell threw four innings as a bulk reliever Friday against the Dodgers, picking up the win. His reward will be a trip back to the minors to make room for the return of Tyler Glasnow (oblique).
More News
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Earns win as bulk reliever•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: In line for bulk duty Friday•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Goes 4.2 innings as long reliever•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Called up Sunday•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Sent back to minors•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Contract selected by Rays•