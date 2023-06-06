Criswell was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Criswell is expected to be used as a bulk reliever behind a yet-to-be-announced opener in Wednesday's game against the Twins. The 26-year-old has made five bulk-relief appearances for the Rays this season, holding a 6.11 ERA.
More News
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Called up for doubleheader•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Optioned to minors•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Earns win as bulk reliever•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: In line for bulk duty Friday•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Goes 4.2 innings as long reliever•