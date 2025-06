Jansen is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Orioles on Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Jansen has logged at least one RBI in each of his last five starts and has gone 5-for-18 (.278) with four runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI over that span. He'll get a breather Saturday while Matt Thaiss serves behind home plate and bats ninth.