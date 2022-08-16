Peralta went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Monday against the Yankees.
Peralta led off the fourth inning with a triple and was driven in by Isaac Paredes one batter later. Peralta has consistently hit in the top half of the order since joining the Rays -- primarily cleanup -- and has maintained a .282 average with four RBI and two runs scored across 10 games. He may dip in the order upon the return of Manuel Margot (knee) and Harold Ramirez (thumb), but Peralta should still get regular at-bats in the outfield when righties are on the mound.