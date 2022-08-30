site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-david-peralta-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' David Peralta: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peralta is on the bench Tuesday against the Marlins.
Peralta, after going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles Sunday, takes a seat with Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Miami. Manuel Margot and Randy Arozarena will man the corner outfield positions Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read