Castillo allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two in 1.1 innings to earn the hold against the Yankees on Sunday.

Castillo picked up his fourth save of the season Saturday, but he entered Sunday's game with two outs in the seventh inning and remained in the game during the eighth while Jeffrey Springs earned his first career save. Castillo has now posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in nine innings across his first eight relief appearances of the season. Although Springs received the save chance Sunday, Castillo still appears to be in line for the majority of the closing duties this year.