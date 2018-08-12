Castillo (3-2) earned the win Saturday by pitching 2.2 scoreless innings, working around one walk and one hit while striking out two in the Rays' victory over the Blue Jays.

It's another brief outing -- after Ryne Stanek opened for 1.1 frames -- that lined up a Rays reliever up for the victory, and Castillo recorded the most outs of any member of the Rays' six-man staff on the day. Castillo is no stranger to useful outings this season, compiling 12 holds and often pitching in late innings during high-leverage assignments. Although the right-hander has struck out 36 in 32.2 innings this season, the Rays' juggling of when he enters the game puts him outside the realm of logical fantasy value in most setups.