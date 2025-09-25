Rasmussen didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Baltimore, allowing two hits and two walks across 2.1 scoreless innings. He stuck out three.

Making his final start of the season, Rasmussen was pulled after recording one out in the third inning, putting him exactly at his 150-inning limit for the season. While Rasmussen failed to make it past five innings in any of his final five outings, the right-hander had a strong campaign overall, posting a 2.76 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and 127 strikeouts across 31 starts.