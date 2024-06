The Rays recalled Uceta from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The 26-year-old was up with the Rays for five days in May and will rejoin the big club ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Mariners. Uceta pitched four scoreless frames for Tampa Bay but has a 5.77 ERA across 22 outings at Triple-A this year.