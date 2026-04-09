Uceta's (shoulder) minor-league rehab assignment is expected to transfer to Triple-A Durham next week, per MLB.com.

The Rays are planning for Uceta to make more than just a couple of rehab appearances in order to simulate spring training. The right-hander, who's working his way back from a right shoulder impingement that cropped up in February, had his first outing with Double-A Montgomery on Tuesday and is set to see two more there before moving up to the Triple-A level. The hope initially was that Uceta would have a chance to join Tampa Bay in mid-April and battle for save opportunities, but now it sounds like his season debut won't come until late April.