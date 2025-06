Triple-A Durham reinstated Jimenez (Achilles) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Jimenez didn't play Tuesday in Durham's 15-6 win over Memphis, but he's healthy again after missing the past five weeks with right Achilles tendinitis. Prior to being activated, Jimenez played in eight rehab games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and went 2-for-21 with six walks.