Collins agreed Wednesday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training,Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Collins spent the 2022 campaign in the Guardians' organization, and posted a slash line of .235/.326/.370 with four homers over 139 plate appearances with Triple-A Columbus. He'll battle for a backup role with Tampa Bay, but is likely ticketed for the minors to begin the 2023 season.