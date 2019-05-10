Indians' Gavin Collins: Returns to action
Collins (neck) was activated off the minor-league injured list at High-A Lynchburg on Friday.
Collins landed on the IL two weeks ago with the neck strain but is ready to rejoin the Hillcats. The 23-year-old will look to continue his hot start to the season after slashing .288/.356/.442 through 15 games prior to the IL stint.
