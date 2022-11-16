site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Greg Jones: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
RotoWire Staff
Nov 15, 2022
9:57 pm ET
Jones was added to Tampa Bay's 40-man roster Tuesday.
Jones was promoted to Double-A Montgomery late in 2021 and remained there for the entirety of last season. He had a .238/.319/.394 slash line with 37 stolen bases and a 35.9 percent strikeout rate in 79 games.
