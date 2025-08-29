Kim (back) isn't expected to return from the 10-day injured list until at least Monday when team rosters expand to 28 players, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kim has played just 29 major-league games this season due to multiple injuries, most recently lower-back inflammation that landed him on the 10-day IL on Aug. 21. He's eligible to return from the IL on Sunday, but the Rays will wait to bring back the 29-year-old shortstop until at least Monday. Carson Williams has played well since making his major-league debut Aug. 22, but it's unclear what his role will be once Kim has returned.