Ramirez went 2-for-4 with three RBI in a 7-6 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Ramirez hit a single, a two-run double and a game-winning sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth for another positive night at the plate. The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting .293 on the season and has been hot in June, slashing .342/.381/.395 in 12 games entering Saturday. His 98th percentile ranking in xBA suggest his batting average is legitimate, and he has shown an ability to hit the ball hard, even if his home run totals (two) are low.