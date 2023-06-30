Ramirez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Ramirez drew a start with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, though he's been in the lineup for just 12 of the Rays' last 22 games against right-handed pitching. Without injuries to other regulars in the lineup, Ramirez most often splits time with Luke Raley -- the duo have appeared in the lineup together only seven times in that same 22-game span -- with Raley drawing the larger portion of playing time. Ramirez's struggles to get on the field consistently are a sign of the team's depth, as he has maintained a 129 wRC+ and .349 wOBA across 234 plate appearances on the season.