Ramirez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez went 5-for-11 with a double, three RBI, a walk and three strikeouts over the last four matchups but will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Randy Arozarena will serve as the designated hitter while Josh Lowe enters the lineup in left field.