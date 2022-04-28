Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Wednesday against the Mariners.

Ramirez has been in the lineup nearly exclusively when lefties are on the mound, so Wednesday was only his third start in the last nine games. He recorded his second multi-hit effort of the season, highlighted by an infield single that drove in Randy Arozarena in the bottom of the first inning. Though he's had limited opportunity, Ramirez has collected nine hits across 30 plate appearances while also tallying three runs scored and four RBI early on in the campaign.