Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the White Sox.

He capped a four-run first inning for the Rays by taking Michael Kopech yard, giving Ramirez his fourth homer of the season and extending his hitting streak to seven games. The 28-year-old only hit six home runs in 120 contests last year, but his power surge has fueled a .373/.429/.667 slash line through 15 contests that also includes three doubles, nine RBI and 10 runs.