Ramirez went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Ramirez enjoyed a big weekend against Kansas City, starting in three of the four games of the series while going a collective 7-for-12 with two RBI and two runs. Even with Manuel Margot's recent return from the injured list making the Tampa Bay lineup more crowded these days, Ramirez should have a clear path to a near-everyday role at first base, designated hitter or in a corner-outfield spot.