Paredes went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Paredes provided the key blast in the first inning Tuesday, taking Carlos Rodon deep for a three-run shot, putting the Rays ahead 4-1 early. It's the fourth homer in 12 games for the third baseman, though he's gone just 9-for-44 (.205) in that span. Overall, Paredes is batting .267 with a .830 OPS, 15 homers, 50 RBI and 35 runs scored through 86 games this season.