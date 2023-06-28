Paredes went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Paredes had half of the Rays' hits in the contest. This was the infielder's third multi-hit effort over his last 11 games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-35 (.343) with five extra-base hits. For the season, he's been solid with a .267/.367/.492 slash line, 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 38 runs scored and 14 doubles through 72 contests. He remains on pace for a career year almost across the board, though he has yet to log a stolen base or a triple.