Paredes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Yankees.

Paredes homered to lead off the fifth inning and then walked and scored a run in the seventh. The 25-year-old has gone hitless in eight of 14 July contests but has still managed three homers and eight RBI despite his struggles. On the year, he is hitting .258 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI and 38 runs scored across 394 plate appearances.