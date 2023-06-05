Paredes will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Paredes had begun to lose reps at third base to Taylor Walls at the end of May, but the Rays should have near-everyday roles in the infield available for both players for the foreseeable future after Brandon Lowe (back) was moved to the 10-day injured list Monday. While Lowe is on the shelf, Walls will likely take over as the Rays' primary second baseman, though the newly recalled Vidal Brujan will get the nod at the keystone Monday. Paredes, meanwhile, will slide across the diamond while primary first baseman Yandy Diaz gets a day out of the field to serve as the Rays' designated hitter.