Paredes went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a two-run home run and a three-run home run in Friday's 8-3 victory over Texas.

Paredes knocked in six of Tampa Bay's eight runs, marking the fifth time he's notched at least four RBI in a game this season. The 24-year-old is slashing .270/.352/.503 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI and 31 runs scored. Paredes remains on track for a career-best campaign and has seized an everyday role at third recently, with Taylor Walls moving to second while Brandon Lowe (back) is unavailable.