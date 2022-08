Paredes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Angels.

Paredes singled in the second inning before taking Jose Suarez deep for a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. He later added a walk and came around to score again in the seventh frame. The long ball was the 23-year-old's 15th of the year and first since July 26. Paredes is now batting .218 with a home run, six RBI and eight runs over 55 at-bats in August.