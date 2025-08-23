Mangum went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-6 win over the Cardinals.

The four-hit game was Mangum's third of the season, and it was just his second contest of the year with multiple extra-base hits. The speedy switch hitter is a strong source of steals -- he has 20 stolen bases over 311 at-bats -- but he's provided very little in the way of power in 2025. Mangum is hitting .283 with two home runs, 14 doubles, 34 RBI and 32 runs scored across 90 outings.