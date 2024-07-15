Springs (elbow) covered 4.2 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Durham, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

After turning in a 3.12 ERA and 21:1 K:BB in 17.1 innings over his first six rehab starts with Durham, Springs took a step back Sunday from a performance standpoint. More importantly, however, Springs tossed 77 pitches (51 strikes) in the outing, so he looks to be stretched out enough to rejoin the Tampa Bay rotation. The Rays have yet to offer an official word on the next step for the 31-year-old lefty as he nears the finish line in his recovery from his April 2023 Tommy John surgery, but fantasy managers in deeper leagues should be looking to stash Springs in anticipation of his return from the 60-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break. After moving into a full-time starting role with Tampa Bay beginning in May 2022, Springs delivered a 2.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 21.9 K-BB% over 138.1 innings before requiring elbow surgery.