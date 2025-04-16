Springs (3-1) got the win Tuesday against the White Sox after giving up three runs on three hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four.

After getting off to a rocky start by allowing a three-run home run to Andrew Vaughn in the opening inning, Springs settled down to hurl four scoreless innings afterward. Springs also notably escaped a bases-loaded jam by punching out Joshua Palacios to end the third inning. The left-hander will aim to improve on his 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 20 innings this year in a tougher matchup in Milwaukee, which is tentatively set for this weekend.