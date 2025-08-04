The Rays claimed Scholtens off waivers from the White Sox on Monday.

Scholtens didn't pitch at all in 2024 and has been limited to 10 appearances (eight starts) in 2025 in the minors after recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 31-year-old has collected a 5.25 ERA and 30:12 K:BB over 36 innings this season and will report to Triple-A Durham.