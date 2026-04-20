Scholtens will be the Rays' starting pitcher in Monday's contest against the Reds, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Scholtens had been expected to take the ball Monday in some form, and the Rays have decided to deploy him as a traditional starter rather than a bulk reliever. The right-hander's first two appearances this season came in bulk relief, and he's fared well in tossing a combined 9.2 shutout innings with a 7:3 K:BB.