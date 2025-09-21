Boyle is slated to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox in Tampa.

After officially being eliminated from playoff contention Friday, the Rays appear set to finish out the season with a six-man rotation that includes Boyle. The Rays recalled the right-hander from Triple-A Durham on Monday, and he fared well in his start against the Blue Jays later that day, taking a no-decision while striking out five over six shutout innings. For the season, Boyle owns a 4.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB in 42.2 innings over 11 appearances (seven starts) for Tampa Bay.