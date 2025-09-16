Boyle took a no-decision in Monday's 2-1 extra-innings loss to Toronto, allowing three hits and no walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Boyle was recalled from Triple-A Durham for this start and posted arguably the best performance of his three-year career against the division-leading Blue Jays. The right-handed flamethrower generated a respectable 11 whiffs out of his 78 total pitches to notch his first quality start of the season. Across 42.2 total frames, Boyle now sports a 4.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB. If he remains in the rotation, his next start would line up to either come against Boston at home this weekend or on the road at Baltimore early next week.