The Rays recalled Boyle from Triple-A Durham, and he'll start Monday's game against the Blue Jays at Tampa Bay.

The right-hander was demoted in late August after allowing 16 runs (15 earned) over his final three starts for the Rays. Boyle collected a 2.08 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13 innings in three starts this month with Durham, but he also issued 10 walks during that time. He's not a recommended streaming option Monday in what could just be a spot start.